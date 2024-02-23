Mumbai, February 23: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been testing many new features to improve the users' experience. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out new text-formatting shortcuts for bullets, numbering, block quotes, Inline quotes, Bold, Italic, strikethrough and monospace. Yesterday, WhatsApp beta rolled out a new feature for Android to upload media in HD quality. Now, the WhatsApp beta has announced two more updates for Android and iOS platforms.

This week, WhatsApp beta has rolled out features like HD media upload and screenshot blocking for Android, disabling channel reactions, and automatic account support for iOS. The platform also announced that Meta-owned WhatsApp has been working on a new secret code feature to let users secure locked chats for web clients. Xmail: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Gmail’s Alternative Service Coming Soon.

WhatsApp Text Formatting Shortcuts:

new text formatting shortcuts have entered the chat pic.twitter.com/nwNXzN4qZt — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 21, 2024

WhatsApp New Feature About HD Media Upload:

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.6: what's new? WhatsApp is working on a feature to manage media upload quality, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/3qbORwUxQ2 pic.twitter.com/oSMWSxfZsw — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 22, 2024

WhatsApp New Feature About Lottie Stickers:

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.10: what's new? WhatsApp is working on a feature to share Lottie stickers, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/4o46W6aj1V pic.twitter.com/c4QKkXIrSN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 23, 2024

WhatsApp New 'Lottie Stickers' Feature

Today, WhatsApp beta has rolled out another feature, 'Lottie Stickers' through the Google Play Beta Program. In its official post, the platform announced this new WhatsApp feature has been under development and is not yet ready for beta testers. The post said that WhatsApp's new feature 'Lottie Stickers' will allow users to express their emotions and messages with "enhanced visual appeal". As per the post, WhatsApp users can take advantage of this feature with vector-based animations offering more vibrant colours, fluid motions, intricate details, and many other elevating levels of interaction. The feature will be announced in the Android 2.24.5.10 beta update version. Google's Senior Executive Called Me, Assured To Fix Racial and Gender Bias in Gemini AI Chabot, Says Elon Musk.

WhatsApp New 'Favorite Contacts' Feature

WhatsApp beta also announced that the Meta-run platform has been working on another feature called 'Favorite Contacts', which will be rolled out in the Android 2.24.5.5 update. As per the WhatsApp beta's post, the new 'Favorite Contacts' feature will offer a shortcut to the platform users for initiating calls directly from the tab. With the help of this new WhatsApp feature, users can save time, especially during urgent situations when frequent calling is required. This feature will help WhatsApp users prioritise the specific contacts within the calls tab and personalise the calling interface with shortcuts for the most frequently needed contacts. Both the features are under development and will be first rolled for beta testers and then for all the users.

