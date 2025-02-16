San Francisco, February 16: WhatsApp has been working on several new features to enhance user experience. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is free for all to use, and because of this, it boasts around 2.95 estimated active users. WhatsApp recently rolled out Chat Themes, allowing users to customise their chats by changing the backgrounds and chat bubbles by setting colours. Now, there are new features that are ready to launch soon for all the platform users.

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a new feature called "Chat list filters" for Android users as a beta. This feature is rolled out via the Google Play Beta Program and offered to the users. The badge count feature was already available, but now the platform has introduced small numerical badges within each chat filter. With this feature, users can easily organise their chat and easily find any conversation, according to a post by WaBetainfo. This feature will ensure that chat filters remain pinned on the top of WhatsApp chat.

Another important feature that will be introduced to WhatsApp is 'username updates". It is under development but will soon be rolled out for beta testers and then end users. The new WhatsApp feature aims to increase the privacy of its users by allowing them to use a "username" instead of a phone number. The option will also provide a PIN code that will add more privacy, allowing those having it to contact the user.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a new feature called 'Filter updates', which could allow users to organise and manage their conversations by letting them create personalised lists. The feature has already been rolled out to beta testers and will soon be available for the official update. The list will reportedly include individual contacts and group chats. WhatsApp users can easily sort these chats by assigning categories such as family, friends, or work.

