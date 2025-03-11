New Delhi, March 11: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly testing a new feature to improve the management of community groups. The WhatsApp new feature is being tested by some beta users on Android. The new update from WhatsApp is expected to help its users to better organise and control their community groups from the Chats tab.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to create a list to manage community groups from the Chats tab for some beta testers. The update is available on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.7.2. The upcoming feature is expected to streamline the management of community groups. Recently, WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp is testing a feature to simplify group chats and community creation. The feature was initially in the testing phase with a select group of beta testers that focused on centralising all creation tools within the Chats tab. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Improved Sheet for Emoji Reactions in Chats, Groups and Channels on Android.

As part of this update, WhatsApp has introduced banners to guide users towards the new community creation options, while also removing the floating action button from the Communities tab to streamline the interface. It appears that WhatsApp is continuing to enhance community management within the Chats tab to further improve the user experience.

Some beta testers are reportedly exploring a new feature in WhatsApp that asks them whether to create a dedicated list to filter their community group chats from their other conversations. When users first open the Communities tab, a bottom sheet will appear and asking if they would like to set up a dedicated list. If they choose not to do it at that moment, they can still access the option later through a banner that appears at the top of the community group chats list. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Create Personalised AI Chatbots on iOS.

If users confirm their choice, WhatsApp will automatically generate a new list specifically for community chats. It will allow them to filter their conversations and view only their community group chats in one location. A dedicated filter in the Chats tab will allow users to manage their communities separately from other chats. Those who choose not to add or later decide to remove the community group chat list can restore it through the app settings.

