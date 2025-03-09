New Delhi, March 9: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working to introduce a new feature for iOS users. WhatsApp upcoming feature may soon allow users to create personalised AI chatbots. The feature will enable users to create and personalise their own artificial intelligence (AI) inside the app. WhatsApp users will probably have the opportunity to discover various AI characters, each having different personalities and roles.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, the latest update for WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.6.10.70, which can be accessed through the TestFlight app, indicates that WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to create personalised AI chatbots. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Widget for Accessing Meta AI Chatbot for Beta Testers on Android.

WhatsApp is looking to introduce a feature that will enable users to create their own AI character by sharing specific details about personality and role. Users will be prompted to provide essential information, like the tasks the AI should perform and what sets it apart from other characters. The process will help to generate a unique AI character that reflects the user's preferences and requirements.

Creating and Personalising AI Character on WhatsApp

Developing an AI character requires users to carefully consider its personality elements and roles. Users will have the option to choose whether their AI character will be focused on in areas such as productivity, entertainment, or providing assistance. The flexibility will allows users to customise the AI to suit their specific needs.

WhatsApp is said to offer predefined responses that users can select if they prefer not to begin the AI creation process from the beginning. It will help to make the process easier and accessible for everyone. These suggested answers can be used as a starting point for the user to develop their AI character. Users will still have the freedom to design every detail of their AI that can reflect their individual vision and preferences. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Call Menu for Personal Chats and Groups for Beta Testers on Android.

Once users define the characteristics of their AI, WhatsApp will prompt for additional details about its personality and role. Some suggestions will be provided automatically based on the initial description. However, users will have full control to modify, remove, or add features and roles according to their preferences.

