Mumbai, February 9: WhatsApp will soon roll out a feature to mute videos. The Facebook-owned-messaging platform has begun testing for its Android as well as iOS users. The “Mute Video” feature will be available globally. The feature will allow users to mute videos before sending them to contacts. It is reportedly available on beta version 2.21.3.13 for Android. WhatsApp Pay: 5 Things to Know About WhatsApp's In-Chat Payment Feature to Send & Receive Money, Check Details.

According to a report published in WABetaInfo, the “Mute Video” feature will be available on the video editing screen of the application. It will be available as a volume icon under the seek bar. Meanwhile, other options like mote, text, and edit will remain same. The feature was first spotted in November last year by a beta user. WhatsApp Rolls Out Shopping Button to Make It Easier for People to Discover a Business’ Catalog.

The popular messaging app will also launch multi-device support soon. According to WABetaInfo, people can use WhatsApp Web without main phone being connected to the Internet. One can reportedly connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account. A new “log out” feature brought by WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.30.16 is said to be part of multi-device support.

Notably, WhatsApp faced backlash in India due to its privacy policy. The messaging platform deferred its new data privacy policy by three months and said that no one will lose his or her account from February 8 for not accepting the updated terms of service. Amid WhatsApp privacy row in India, other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal have become more popular.

