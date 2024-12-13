In an effort to tempt desktop gamers away from the Chrome web browser, Microsoft recently announced that a new Microsoft Edge-powered in-game browser overlay is now available for testing in the Windows 11 operating system. The new feature that will likely be added on a permanent basis could soon give Microsoft's Edge browser a distinct advantage over its biggest rival (and most other web browsers). Let's dive in to learn more about the new 'Game Assist' mode and what it means for Windows 11 PC gamers worldwide.

What is the new Microsoft Edge Game Assist mode?

Microsoft's new built-in Game Assist mode is an exciting new feature that is currently in the beta testing mode. It has been specifically designed to be more functional for gamers and give them instant access to various tips, guides, and other useful tabs while playing their favourite games. It saves them from having to constantly Alt-Tab out to find what they're looking for, and they will no longer have to keep exiting and re-entering the game.

In other words, think of it like a mini version of the Edge browser as an overlay that runs in the Game Bar, meaning you can look at the guides, hints, tips, tutorials, and other important things without ever having to exit the game, which often happens at a time when you're opponents or in-game characters attack when you Al-Tab out of the game. You can still see what's happening and react if you need to without leaving the action. The built-in Game Assist mode utilises the same data that your main Windows 11 Microsoft Edge browser has, such as your cookies, history, and favourites.

It doesn't use any of your game or PC's essential resources and is ideal for gamers who don't have a multi-screen set-up or use other devices, such as their smartphone, tablet or laptop, to find the information they're looking for. It would also be interesting if the new built-in browser would be compatible with online casino games typically found on legally permitted iGaming sites like 10bet Casino. For example, it would be nice if the Game Assist mode would bring up relevant betting strategies when you play complex titles, such as blackjack, craps, poker, and roulette.

Additionally, the new browser feature is aware of the game you are currently playing and can instantly present you with relevant walkthroughs and tips for that specific title. Some of the games you can try out the new Microsoft Edge Game Assist mode in are the following:

Fortnite

League of legends

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

It would also be nice to be able to use this new browser and Game Assist mode in games like XCOM 2, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Catan, Command and Conquer, Crusader Kings 4, Valorant, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Dominion, Into the Breach, and even Chess.

What are the best browsers for gaming in 2024?

Most web browsers are built with gaming in mind, but depending on which device you use will often determine exactly which browsers are worth downloading and installing to play your favourite titles. For example, Brave is a reliable web browser that focuses on privacy. It comes with a built-in ad blocker to stop those pesky popups that ruin the playing experience. It also has a feature that allows you to earn cryptocurrency using this browser.

Safari is a great web browser for gaming that has been specifically optimised for macOS users. Google Chrome is another efficient and responsive web browser for playing gamers. Opera GX is a particular favourite among many online gamers, and Microsoft Edge is an ideal choice for Windows gamers. If you have a slower PC, you might want to consider Vivaldi. If you're looking for a web browser that focuses more on personalisation, perhaps try Microsoft Edge.

Final thoughts

If you decide to test the new in-game browser from Microsoft, ensure you're logged into your Edge user profile. At the time of writing, it only supports input from a mouse and keyboard. However, the tech giant has said it will soon add support for gamepads and other handheld gaming devices that support this browser.

The company also stated that Compact Mode support will be available soon. To see what all the fuss is about, make sure that your Windows 11 OS and Game Bar are both up to date with the latest versions. Remember to set Edge Beta as your default browser, which can be done by heading to your Windows settings. Also, don't forget to opt in to Game Assist, install the Game Bar widget (if you haven't already), and then follow the simple onscreen instructions to start using the beta version of Game Assist.

