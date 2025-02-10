New Delhi, February 10: Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to soon launch in China. Pre-reservations for the flagship smartphone have already started in the country, hinting at release in the coming weeks. As per reports, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been spotted in the Geekbench AI benchmark listings. It is identified by the model number 25010PN30G.

Xiaomi has launched a new microsite on its Mi Mall platform, which allows users in China who are interested in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra to sign up for pre-reservations. It gives potential buyers the chance to secure their smartphone ahead of its release. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to be launched in China on February 26, 2025. There are also reports indicating that the smartphone could be unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Additionally, it is expected to arrive in India in March. iPhone SE 4 Launch Might Be on February 11; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Device From Apple.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO display. It is expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to come with dual stereo speakers. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and storage options of up to 512GB. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is anticipated to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear. It may include a 50MP Sony sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 200MP periscope lens. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch May Take Place Soon in India; Know What To Expect.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. It will likely support fast charging with a 90W wired charging capability and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and is expected to run on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).