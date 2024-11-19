Google Earth received a new update, offering users a new home screen and helping them organise their mapping projects. The latest update for the rendering program for Earth allows users to access the details of places, buildings, and roads of entire planets by moving the sphere. Google Earth's new home screen feature lets users get an overview of the features and functionality. It helps them search for projects, filter them by date, start creating new projects, import existing files, and organise features. X NFL Portal: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Portal Dedicated to National Football League Portal To Provide All Details at Once Place.

New Google Earth Home-Screen Launched

🌏 Google Earth now has a new homescreen, helping you organize 🗂️ your 🗺️ mapping projects, check it out in this 📽️ 1 min video ✨ 👉 https://t.co/AYqPvQcP6C — Google Earth (@googleearth) November 18, 2024

