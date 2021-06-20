Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22, 2021. The Chinese smartphone brand has been teasing the handset on social media handles to generate buzz ahead of its India launch. The Mi 11 Lite 4G phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. The phone maker recently confirmed three colour variants of the phone just a few days from its arrival. The European-spec Mi 11 Lite is available in both 4G and 5G versions. The India-spec model will only be a 4G derivative. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone. Mi Watch Revolve Active To Be Launched Along With Mi 11 Lite on June 22, 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will come in three colour options - Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. The names of the three colours are inspired by a music genre, a region in Italy, and phonographic records, respectively. The model sold in Europe comes in three shades - Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colours.

As far as prices are concerned, the Mi Lite 11 is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 25,000 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The bigger 6GB + 128GB model will be slightly more expensive than the base model. In Europe, the 6GB + 128GB of the Mi 11 Lite starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600).

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

In terms of specifications, the Mi Lite will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and a 90Hz of refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone will also support HDR10, and it will feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The Chipset will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Enjoy a full day battery with the #𝑠𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡 & #𝑙𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 smartphone of 2021, #Mi11Lite 😍 The #Mi11Lite is slim yet powerful 💪 Launching 22nd June, 12PM Know more and stand a chance to win: https://t.co/p6B8Nj0IDv RT 🔁 and spread the word#LiteAndLoaded pic.twitter.com/dTOcAw2klu — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 20, 2021

For photography, the Mi Lite 11 will be equipped with a triple rear camera. It includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP TeleMacro sensor. At the front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. The phone will be backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

