Several Redmi Note 9 Pro users are reportedly claiming that they have started receiving Android 11 OS update. As the rollout in the initial stage, the new update is limited to select users only. All the Redmi Note 9 Pro users are expected to receive the update in the next coming days. As a reminder, the Chinese phone maker introduced the smartphone in the country earlier this year in March. It was launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Likely to Be Launched on November 24, 2020: Report.

The handset came with Android 10 based MIUI 11 out of the box. However, the company rolled out MIUI 12 for the customers a couple of months ago. The update not only brought a bunch of new changes but also saw an interface revamp.

Really true that Android 11 updates starts rolling out for Redmi Note 9 pro users in India. Will you get update or after some days just comment.#RedmiNote9Pro #Android11 https://t.co/1zTu55SXk7 — sourav kumar (@Technoholiic) November 18, 2020

The Redmi Note 9 Pro users took to Twitter confirming that they are receiving the Android 11 OS update. Moreover, the phone maker too has confirmed that it is rolling out the latest Android OS update in a phased manner. The users also went on to post some details about the latest OS update received by them on their Redmi Note 9 Pro phones.

Redmi note 9 pro india 1st android 11 Update#RedmiNote9Pro pic.twitter.com/Nysl146M09 — Binod Kumar Bauri (@BinodKumarBaur1) November 18, 2020

The latest OS update is around 2.3GB in size which is based on the firmware version - MIUI V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM. It is worth noting that the changelog doesn't give many details regarding the changes available through the new OS update. However, it does specify that the new software version is now available via a stable channel. It was in September when Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro received a firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM which brought MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

