Verizon owned Yahoo has officially launched its ZTE Blade A3Y smartphone in the US. The handset is available on the Verizon network with Yahoo Mobile service that offers unlimited Talktime, text & 4G LTE data for $40 (approximately Rs 2,900) per month. Customers on the purchase of the phone will also get Yahoo Mail Pro without any ads. Yahoo Groups to Shut Down from December 15, 2020, Members Will No Longer be Able to Send or Receive Emails.

Yahoo ZTE Blade A3Y (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of specifications, the Yahoo ZTE Blade A3Y phone features a 5.45-inch HD FullVision display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB.

Yahoo ZTE Blade A3Y (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For photography, the handset sports an 8MP rear camera with two dual-LED flash & a 5MP front shooter. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system & comes packed with a 2,660mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Yahoo ZTE Blade A3Y is priced at Rs $50 for the 2GB & 32GB model. Apart from ZTE Blade A3Y, Yahoo Mobile is also available with the iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro. iPhone 12 Pro Max & iPhone 12 Mini will get the Yahoo service in November 2020.

