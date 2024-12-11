New Delhi, December 11: YouTube, Google-owned video-sharing platform, has expanded the auto dubbing feature to break down language barriers. The YouTube auto dubbing feature allows creators to automatically generate translated audio tracks for their videos in multiple languages. The update will make content more accessible to a global audience by allowing viewers from different language backgrounds to enjoy videos without the need for subtitles.

YouTube first introduced its auto-dubbing tool in 2023, but it was initially only available to a small group of creators for testing. Now, this feature is being made accessible to hundreds of thousands of channels that are part of the YouTube Partner Programme, particularly those that focus on educational and informative content. YouTube New Feature Launched To Help Indian Viewers Find High-Quality Health Information From Health Professionals.

In the future, YouTube plans to extend this auto-dubbing capability to include other types of content as well, allowing even more creators to benefit from this tool. YouTube said, "It’s now easier than ever to connect with creators and content from all over the world even if you don't speak the language." If your video is in English, it will be automatically dubbed into several other languages, including Hindi, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. If your video is in any of these languages, it will be dubbed into English.

Viewers can identify videos that have auto-dubbed audio tracks by looking for the “auto-dubbed” label. Additionally, they can use the track selector to listen to the video in its original language if they prefer. YouTube has pointed out that the feature is still in its early stages, so it might not always work perfectly. The platform is working to improve the accuracy of the dubbing for better experience for its users.

How Does YouTube Auto Dubbing Feature Work?

YouTube can automatically identify the language of your video and will create dubbed versions in different languages. If you are interested in checking out these dubbed videos, you can find them in YouTube Studio under the "Languages" section. To enable automatic dubbing for your channel, first sign in to YouTube Studio. Once you are logged in, click on the "Settings" option, then go to "Upload defaults," and select "Advanced settings." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Quick Reply Feature To Voice Messages for Android Users; Know How It Works.

Here, you will see a box labelled "Allow automatic dubbing". Check this box to activate the feature. If you want to review the dubbed versions before they are published, you can also check the box that says "Manually review dubs before publishing." You will then have the option to choose whether you want to review dubs in all languages or in experimental languages. After that click "Save" to apply the changes.

