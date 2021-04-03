Georgia, April 3: Former US President Donald Trump on Friday called for a boycott of Major League Baseball (MLB), Coke and Delta Airlines over their opposition to Georgia's new controversial voting reform bill. In a statement, Donald Trump urged people to boycott MLB, Coke and Delta for their "interference" in "free and fair elections". His statement came hours after MLB announced it is pulling the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the bill. Donald Trump Endorses Challenger Against Georgia Elections Chief.

"Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter ID, which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections. Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!" Trump said. Black Man's Death: Georgia Moves to End Citizen's Arrest Law.

Georgia's new election law, which was passed by state lawmakers on March 25, includes making postal voting more difficult and gives the state legislature more power to intervene while voting is under way. It also bars third parties from speaking to voters as they stand in line, and prohibits offering food and water to waiting voters.

Earlier this week, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey criticised the bill. Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian also called the law "unacceptable" and "based on a lie". Since other states are pursuing similar laws, US President Joe Biden called the move "un-American" and that he would do everything in his power to prevent them coming into law.

Republicans intensified efforts to tighten up voting laws after Biden won the traditionally Republican state of Georgia in the November 3, 2020, presidential election by a few thousand votes and two Republican defeats in Senate run-offs several weeks later.

