London, December 1: Even as the transition period for the United Kingdom ends on December 31, and it won't be treated as a member the European Union after that, Britain and EU are finding it difficult to crave out a trade deal that satisfies both the sides. UK's Brexit leader and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Micheal Gove on Tuesday said the trade talks are still stuck, "because the European Union is asking too much," reported Reuters. Brexit Trade Deal: United Kingdom and European Union Negotiations Stuck at 3 Key Sectors- Fisheries, State Aid & Dispute Resolution.

“The EU still want us to be tied to their way of doing things. The EU are at the moment reserving the right if there is any sort of dispute not quite to rip everything up but to impose some really penal and tough restrictions on us and we don’t think that’s fair,” said Gove. "The EU still wants to take the lion’s share of the fishing in our waters - which is just not fair given that we are leaving the EU,” he added. Boris Johnson Threatens to Leave EU Without Deal: What No-Deal Brexit Means and How It Will Impact UK-Europe Ties.

The new trade deal between the UK and regional bloc is stuck on three significant issues. These include fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution. The deal is important to safeguard the trade relation between the two, ensure no disruption in the supply chain through the continent. It is also important to ensure peace in Britain-rules Northern Ireland. UK formally left the union on January 31 this year, but has been in a transition period since then under which rules on trade, travel and business remain unchanged.

