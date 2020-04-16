China May Have Conducted Nuclear Tests, Says US State Department Report

File image of US President Trump and Chinese premier Xi Jinping | (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Beijing, April 16: The US State Department released a report which stated that China may have conducted low-level nuclear test explosions. The accusation levelled by Washington comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and now left the United States as the worst-affected nation. Donald Trump Attacks 'China Centric' WHO, Alleges UN Body Gave 'Faulty Advice' During Coronavirus Pandemic.

The basis of the speculation being made by the US State Department is the lack of information allegedly shared by China related to its nuclear facilities. The American administration accused Beijing of operating its Lop Nur test site round the year, blocking sensors which allows international bodies to track the activities around its nuclear sites and conducting extensive excavation activities.

China, along with other nuclear powers barring North Korea is a signatory to the "zero yield standard" protocol. The nations adhering to the pact are barred from conducting nuclear tests which may entail explosive chain reaction of the type ignited by the detonation of a nuclear warhead.

"China’s possible preparation to operate its Lop Nur test site year-round, its use of explosive containment chambers, extensive excavation activities at Lop Nur and a lack of transparency on its nuclear testing activities ... raise concerns regarding its adherence to the zero yield standard," the Wall Street Journal quoted the US State Department report as saying.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, while addressing the press on Thursday, said the accusations made by the US are baseless. The country is strictly adhering to the "zero yield" protocol adhered by the signatories to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"China has always adopted a responsible attitude, earnestly fulfilling the international obligations and promises it has assumed. The US criticism of China is entirely groundless, without foundation, and not worth refuting," he said.