Beijing, November 25: Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm on Wednesday said it has applied with the country's regulators to launch its vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) in markets. Sinopharm General Manager Shi Shengyi made the announcement, reports said. A shot of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine was recently given to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister and the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The clinical trials of the vaccine were conducted abroad and Sinopharm said it has collected data from those countries such as UAE. According to the company, it has submitted the vaccine’s phase 3 clinical data to China’s State Food and Drug Administration and was in the process of giving more detailed data. The company has so far not released results from the vaccine's clinical trials. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Sputnik V is Over 95% Efficient, Claims Russia.

Moreover, Sinopharm has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of its vaccine's efficacy. According to a report, nearly one million people in China have recieved the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. China started the emergency use programme in July, allowing three vaccine candidates for essential workers and other limited groups of people.

