Mumbai, November 30: A tragic accident has claimed the life of 20-year-old Tyler Kerry, a British man who fell down a lift shaft during his trip to Turkey. Kerry, who was visiting the country with his girlfriend and grandparents, was discovered unresponsive at a hotel in Antalya, a popular coastal city in southern Turkey, as reported by the Echo.

Tyler's uncle, Alex Price, shared a heartfelt tribute, describing him as a lively and enthusiastic young man who was just starting to build his future. "He had a steady job, recently bought a new car, and was beginning to plan a future with his girlfriend," Alex said, highlighting the bright path Tyler had ahead of him, Mail Online Reported. Turkey Weight-Loss Operation Takes Another Life: UK Woman Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Bleeds to Death After Gastric Sleeve Surgery Goes Wrong in Antalya Hospital.

To support the grieving family, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up, and by Friday night, it had raised £3,310 towards its £6,000 goal. On the campaign page, Alex wrote, "Tyler was completely dedicated to his family and his girlfriend, Molly. We are all truly heartbroken." Kubra Aykut Dies by Suicide: Turkish Influencer Who Married Herself Passes Away After Jumping From 5th Floor of Her Apartment in Istanbul.

Alex mentioned that Tyler's family suspects he woke up early, possibly to take a walk or get something to eat. They believe he might have called the lift and unknowingly stepped inside before it had arrived, leading to the tragic accident.

