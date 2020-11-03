Abidjan, November 3: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has been reelected to the third term, according to the electoral commission on Tuesday. His election was marked by an opposition boycott and clashes over his bid to secure a contested third term. The president has been named winner of all 108 constituencies, most with more than 90 percent of the vote, after a bitter presidential vote marred by deadly violence.

More than 30 people have been killed in pre-election violence, evoking memories of a 2010-2011 crisis that turned Abidjan into a battleground and left 3,000 dead, according to a Reuters report. Burkina Faso: Jihadists Attack Frontier Post on Ivory Coast's Border, Kill 10 People.

President Alassane Ouattara’s opponents say he is breaking the law by running again because the constitution limits presidents to two terms. The 78-year-old Ouattara however, said he can run again under a new constitution approved in 2016 and is doing so only because his handpicked successor died unexpectedly in July.

