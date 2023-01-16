Pokhara, January 16: In a tragic incident that took place in Nepal on Sunday, a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed in Pokhara region, killing 68 people. The aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the banks of the Seti River between the old & the new airport.

Eyewitnesses who reside near the site of the deadly incident, recounted the chain of events to Kathmandu Post following the disaster. The publication quoted Kalpana Sunar as saying that “the aircraft was tilted in an unusual angle and moments later, I heard a bomb-like explosion.” She continued “then I saw a plume of black smoke billowing from the Seti gorge.” Kalpana had come to Pokhara just three days ago to celebrate Maghe Sankranti and was washing clothes in the front yard of the house when the incident happened. Nepal Plane Crash: Ghazipur Passengers on Yeti Airlines Plane Were Live on Facebook When It Crashed (Watch Video).

Another woman Geeta had a miraculous escape as one of the plane’s wings hit the ground about 12 metres from her house. She said “there was so much damage at the incident site, but since it happened away from the settlement, there were no casualties or any damage to the settlements.” Geeta went out of her house after hearing the explosion and saw fire on both sides of the Seti gorge. “The bodies were scattered everywhere,” said Geeta adding “parts of the aircraft and small bags of the passengers were strewn all over the place where the plane first hit the ground.” Nepal Plane Crash: Search, Rescue Operations Resume in Pokhara, 68 Bodies Recovered So Far.

Some children were playing outside their houses when the tragic incident happened and narrated that they could hear passengers screaming from inside the aircraft as the plane had a fatal crash to the ground.

11-year-old kids Samir and Prajwal Pariyar were playing outside when they saw the aircraft falling down. Initially assuming it to be a toy the kids ran away when the plane came close.

Narrating the incident, Samir said “Suddenly, there was darkness all around due to the smoke. It looked like the aircraft’s tyre would touch us as it fell.”

The government of Nepal has declared a one-day national mourning on Monday in wake of one of the country's deadliest air crash in nearly 30 years. The plane had 72 people on board, including five Indians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2023 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).