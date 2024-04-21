Ankara, April 21: Passengers aboard a SunExpress flight from a UK airport to Turkey caused quite a stir when they managed to exhaust the entire supply of beer and wine available onboard within just 25 minutes of takeoff. The incident, which occurred during a flight aimed at golf enthusiasts, highlighted what the airline's CEO, Max Kownatzki, described as the "more high-spend, more hedonistic" behaviour of British travellers.

The incident occurred during a flight targeted at golfers, though details regarding the departing airport, date, and passenger count remain undisclosed. According to a report by The Standard, Kownatzki revealed that the rapid depletion of alcohol stocks was unprecedented, stating, "We sold out of beer and wine 25 minutes after departure; we haven't done that in any other market."

Established over 35 years ago through a partnership between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, SunExpress has garnered recognition as the Best Leisure Airline in Europe in August 2023, as reported by the Independent. The airline has significantly expanded its operations in the UK, now serves nine airports and aims to transport 1.3 million passengers annually. This growth reflects the airline's strategic focus on capturing a larger share of the British travel market, following in the footsteps of leading carriers like Jet2.com and easyJet.

Despite the alcohol-related incident, SunExpress remains committed to accommodating the growing demand from British travellers. It plans to expand its UK operations further, including adding additional departure points such as Leeds Bradford and Stansted for the summer of 2024. As SunExpress continues to establish itself as a key player in the leisure airline sector, the incident underscores the evolving dynamics of British travel preferences and the airline's efforts to meet the demands of this lucrative market segment.

