Missouri, November 16: Carissa Jane Smith, a 30-year-old former substitute teacher from Dixon School District, Missouri, has been arrested for allegedly manipulating students into having sex with her after offering money, alcohol, and drugs in exchange for their silence. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stated that these incidents occurred between August 2023 and September 2024.

Smith, who is married with children, reportedly invited students to her home and other locations, including a gravel road, for having sex, reported NYpost. Victims alleged she used Snapchat to communicate, sending pictures of her breasts and buttocks, along with her nude in the shower and offering USD 100 or marijuana in exchange for their compliance. US Shocker: Female School Teacher Accused of Sending ‘Obscene Photos’ and Having Sex With Student in Office in Ohio’s Cincinnati.

In some instances, she allegedly performed oral sex on the students, and in another, her friend, Lacey Beam, smoked marijuana with Smith and a student. Later, the alleged predator dropped her friend off at her home and then took the boy to McDonald’s, wanting to avoid returning to her house where her husband was with their children. Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

One victim, a middle schooler at the time, testified that Smith threatened him to keep the encounters secret. Court documents reveal Smith’s actions escalated over time, involving multiple victims and locations. Her resignation from Dixon High School came in August 2024 and currently, she’s charged with a total of 19 crimes – eight counts of statutory rape, one count of sodomy, three counts of sexual contact with a student, two counts of sexual misconduct with a student, one count of patronising prostitution, two counts of sexual trafficking a child and two counts of hindering prosecution.

