Sheffield, November 30: A Sheffield woman, Paige Reaney, 33, faces up to two years in prison after admitting to engaging in sexual acts with a dog, a pug named Charlie, on four occasions. Her partner, Graham Marshall, 38, previously admitted to aiding and abetting her in the sex acts, which occurred between August 2019 and December 2022.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, Reaney pled guilty to the offence but denied possessing extreme pornographic images depicting intercourse or oral sex with an animal, reported TheSun. The court was told that both Reaney and Marshall caused unnecessary suffering to Charlie by subjecting him to habitual sexual activity.

Marshall, who appeared in court earlier, pleaded guilty to a range of charges. These included aiding and abetting Reaney, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, voyeurism, and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals, some alive and others deceased. He also admitted to failing to ensure Charlie's welfare by not protecting him from pain and suffering.

In addition, Marshall faced child pornography charges, admitting to seven counts of making indecent images of children in Categories A, B, and C-the latter being the least severe. However, he denied one charge of making Category C images.

Marshall is scheduled to return to court on December 12 for further proceedings. Reaney, meanwhile, awaits sentencing, which could result in up to two years' imprisonment.

