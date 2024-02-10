Indiana, February 10: In a shocking incident in US’s Indiana, a man named Charles Michael Calvert, 60, has been arrested on murder charges. Calvert reportedly told the police that he stabbed his girlfriend, Marcia Linsky, to death because she “came at him with a knife” during a dispute over how he was cutting onions.

According to court documents, Calvert called 911 from his home in Grabill late Saturday, stating that Linsky was “no longer with us.” He told the dispatcher that they were both holding a knife during an argument and that she came at him. He also suggested that he expected to “spend the night in jail.” ‘Hallucinating’ Canadian Tourist Opens Thai Airways Flight Door Just Before Takeoff, Arrested.

New York Post reported that Linsky was found lying face down in a pool of blood with a large gash on her head and neck and defensive wounds on her hands, including a nearly severed right thumb. Once in handcuffs, Calvert stated that he was cutting onions and Linsky had said he wasn’t doing it correctly. He also told officers that Linsky had shoved a crockpot towards him and came at him with a knife, leading him to become defensive. US Shocker: 71-Year-Old Woman Launches Brutal Attack on Husband After Latter Received Postcard From Ex-girlfriend Of 1960s in Florida, Held.

The police reported finding a broken crockpot, some bloody kitchen knives, and scattered food items at the scene, but no chopped onion. The officers believed that the scene appeared to be staged and that Calvert had showered before calling the police. There were no signs that Calvert attempted to render aid to Linsky.

Calvert was arrested on murder charges and is currently jailed without bond.

