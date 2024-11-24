Mumbai, November 24: A suspected outbreak of methanol poisoning in Laos has led to the tragic deaths of six young tourists, raising global concerns about the safety of alcohol in the region. The victims, mostly aged 19 to 20, included two travellers, each from Australia and Denmark, as well as one from Britain and another from the U.S. The incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with methanol contamination in alcoholic beverages, which has alarmed authorities and health experts worldwide, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. State Department has reported several suspected methanol poisoning cases in Vang Vieng, a popular destination for backpackers in Laos, prompting travel warnings from the U.S., U.K., and Australia. Methanol-laced alcohol has caused fatalities in various countries, including Russia, South Africa, and Peru. In June, southern India witnessed a similar tragedy, with at least 56 deaths linked to contaminated liquor. Fake News Turns Fatal: Over 400 Die In Iran After Drinking Methanol Amid Rumours That it Cures COVID-19.

What is Methanol Poising?

Methanol poisoning happens when methanol, a toxic alcohol found in industrial products like antifreeze, is ingested. The body converts it into harmful substances that can cause symptoms ranging from nausea and blurred vision to blindness, organ failure, and death. Even 25 milliliters can be fatal without treatment, with severe effects typically appearing 12 to 24 hours after consumption.

How Deadly Is Methanol Poising?

Methanol poisoning is extremely dangerous and can be fatal, even in small quantities. Consuming as little as 25 milliliters, less than the size of a standard shot—can be lethal without immediate medical treatment, according to the Methanol Institute. Methanol, commonly used in industrial products like paint thinners and antifreeze, is highly toxic to humans. US Department of Justice Proposes Google To Divest Chrome Web Browser To Restore Competition in Online Search Market.

Early symptoms of methanol poisoning can mimic regular alcohol intoxication, making it difficult to detect. However, more severe effects, such as difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, blindness, and even coma, typically appear 12 to 24 hours after consumption. Without timely intervention, methanol poisoning can result in death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).