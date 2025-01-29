Toronto, January 29: Ruby Dhalla, an India-origin leader and former Member of Parliament (MP), has launched her candidacy for the leadership of Canada’s Liberal Party, aiming to replace Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister. On January 22, Dhalla officially entered the race, bringing immigration reform to the forefront of her campaign.

One of her most controversial promises is a commitment to deport illegal immigrants if she is elected, a bold stance that has sparked both support and debate. Dhalla, who represents a blend of diverse experiences, including beauty pageants, acting, and entrepreneurship, is positioning herself as a self-made businesswoman passionate about Canada and its future. Justin Trudeau Resigns: Canada PM Announces Resignation After 9 Years in Office.

Who is Ruby Dhalla?

Born to Punjabi immigrants in Winnipeg, Dhalla’s early career was marked by academic excellence, earning a degree in biochemistry and political science before later qualifying as a chiropractor. She served as a Member of Parliament for Brampton-Springdale from 2004 to 2011, making history as the first Indian-origin woman to serve three consecutive terms.

Letter to Indira Gandhi

Dhalla’s political journey began with a letter she wrote to then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the age of 10, voicing concerns over the violence in Punjab. Gandhi responded personally, inviting Dhalla to visit India, though the meeting never took place due to Gandhi's assassination. Now, Dhalla is setting her sights on making history again as Canada’s first woman of colour to serve as prime minister, highlighting her unique position in the Liberal Party leadership race. She is also the CEO and President of the Dhalla Group of Companies. Anita Indira Anand, George Chahal: 2 Indian-Origin MPs Among Key Contenders To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada PM, Chrystia Freeland Also in Race.

Dhalla has also pursued a career in acting, working in India for six months and playing a leading role in Kyon? Kis Liye? (translated as Why? and for Whom?). A Bollywood-inspired Hindi-language film, it was shot in Ontario's Hamilton. Dhalla finished second in the Miss India Canada pageant in 1993.

