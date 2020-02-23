BJP Has Reneged on Parrikar's Promise on Delimitation, Reservation of Constituencies: Congress

Panaji (Goa) [India] Feb 22 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Saturday alleged that BJP has reneged on Late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's promise on the floor of the Assembly to amend the law to put the State Election Commission in-charge of the delimitation and reservation of constituencies."Instead of the rotation-based system mandated by the Constitution of India and relevant rules of the Goa government, they are cherry-picking constituencies for making it reserved. This makes a mockery of the democratic process and Goan voters' right to a free and fair election," Girish Chodankar said."They did not follow any transparent criteria or replicable procedure to determine the reserved constituencies," he added.The GPCC president also alleged that the BJP has misused the exercise to reserve 30 out of 50 constituencies, leaving only 20 to be fought by the general category. "This has enlarged the scope of the mass rigging of electoral outcomes. The political parties have not been given time to prepare, giving BJP and its allies an advantage," he added.Chodankar also said that a special GPCC Executive Committee Meeting would be called to decide the future course on the "manipulation of the reservation notification". (ANI)

