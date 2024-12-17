SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Athlos, the Annual Athletic Meet, can be best exemplified by this powerful quote, as it reminds us that success is not only about inborn talent but is the result of continuous hard work, perseverance, and the determination to improve. It is a day when the athletes in school get the opportunity to showcase their talent, embrace challenges, and commemorate the joy of teamwork and discipline.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Desperate to Have Child, Man Swallows Live Chick in Occult Ritual in Ambikapur; Chokes to Death.

On 30th November, 2024, the parents and students of ITM Global School witnessed the same energy and zeal for success. It was a real display of enthusiasm and sportsmanship through various performances, starting with the March Past, followed by the Horse Riding, the Karate Display, the Rhythmic Formations by the students, and a few track events of the students and the parents.

Although every individual tried to give their best, the champions were the ones who stole the show. Leaving everyone behind, the Earth House, among the five houses, became the winner in the March Past. The Overall Champion's Trophy was grabbed by the Fire House. Awards were given to the individual athletes as well for their exceptional contribution. The titles of the Best Athletes of the Year were given to Yashvi Saini and Priyanshu Abhishek of Grade V in the Sub-Junior category, Manasvi Yadav and Rohit Yadav of Grade VIII in the Junior category, and Sameeksha of Grade XI and Atharv Rathore of Grade XII in the Senior category. While Takdeer Parmer was crowned as the Performer of the Year 2024 in the Boys' Category, Stuti Kujur became the Performer of the Year 2024 in the Girls' Category.

Also Read | Most Sixes Smashed by Player in Test Cricket History: From Ben Stokes to Tim Southee, Check Full List .

Overall, Athlos 2024 in ITM Global School was a spectacular bonanza for everyone to enjoy and take back home the lasting thrill and excitement.

Athlos 2024 at ITM Global School will undoubtedly be remembered as a spectacular event that left an indelible mark on everyone who participated or attended, inspiring the champions of tomorrow to keep striving for greatness.

ITM Global School, Gwalior: The Best Boarding School in Gwalior

ITM Global School was founded in the year 2014 in the midst of a picturesque and beautiful, lush green stretch beside NH 44 in Turari, Gwalior. It has the pristine backdrop of the verdant green hillocks of the Vindhyachal Range.

It is the product of one of the most cherished dreams of the SLS Trust, and with its evolution, the link from PG to PG (Play Group to Post Graduation) has been established within the ITM fraternity. The school is ably supported by a Board of Advisors, consisting of prominent people from diverse backgrounds--educationists, researchers, professionals, finance planners, public administrators, motivators, pedagogical experts, teachers of eminence, poets, artists, and sportspersons.

For more information, please visit the website at http://www.itmglobal.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)