Blum Store was inaugurated by Blum India Managing Director Nadeem Patni and the owner of Studio Ethos, Raghav Khandelwal, along with his associates Gautam Macker and Neeti Macker

New Delhi [India], December 3: Opening a new world of the Blum experience, Blum India launched its first Blum Inspiration Centre, Studio Ethos, in New Delhi on 29 November 2024. The store was inaugurated by Blum India Managing Director Nadeem Patni and the owner of Studio Ethos, Raghav Khandelwal, along with his associates Gautam Macker and Neeti Macker. This new centre raises the bar for customer experience.

Blum Inspiration Centre: Studio Ethos

Address: A-55, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, New Delhi-110020.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Blum India Managing Director Nadeem Patni commented, "It's a point of pride for Blum India to open our first Blum Inspiration Centre in the national capital in collaboration with our trusted partners, Studio Ethos. We want to assure interior designers, architects, and anyone interested in home design that this flagship store breaks new ground. We have rolled out a fresh kitchen design concept called the "Kitchen Test Drive" that gives customers a hands-on opportunity to test multiple kitchen layouts right in the store to find the one that meets their needs. The centre unveils a new interactive space to experience our innovative furniture fittings with inspiring design ideas that are essential to elevate the quality of living."

Raghav Khandelwal, the Owner of Studio Ethos, added, "With a time-honoured legacy in the architectural hardware industry, we are driven to chart a new course in the modern-day modular furniture industry by bringing the best to our design and architecture community in New Delhi. It's a momentous occasion to launch Studio Ethos today in partnership with none other than Blum, the world's leading furniture fittings manufacturer, known for being ahead of the curve in quality and innovation."

Studio Ethos is a standout Blum store featuring inspiring ideas for living spaces and innovative furniture fittings for interior designers, architects, and home design enthusiasts to rethink their approach to modular furniture. Customers can experience world-class furniture fittings, receive expert assistance for designing living spaces, and enjoy unparalleled service standards, all at Studio Ethos.

Blum, the world's leading furniture fittings manufacturer, specialises in high-quality furniture fittings. Its primary product categories include innovative lift systems, hinges, pull-out systems, and pocket door solutions. The company operates eight plants in Vorarlberg, Austria, and maintains production sites in Poland, Brazil, China, and the USA. It has 33 subsidiaries and representative offices globally, delivering products to furniture manufacturers and authorised dealers in over 120 countries. BLUM products are accessible through registered dealers and distributors or by contacting their customer service line at 022 6933 0000.

