Business News | Brick and Bolt Launches Smart Cost Calculator for Home Construction

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: Brick&Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company headquartered in Bengaluru, has launched its much-anticipated Construction Cost Calculator. Enabling plot owners to get an instant estimate of costs for their home construction, this tool is designed to bring more transparency and predictability to their construction journey, enabling informed decision-making and a transformative construction experience.

In line with its goal to make the end-to-end construction process owner-friendly and reduce the opacity in costs incurred throughout the construction process, Brick & Bolt has shared a free cost calculator across all major cities, with more cities being added to its roster. By providing a clear picture of the estimated construction costs per square foot, with the bifurcation of built-up cost, car parking cost and balcony and utility cost, the new tool takes into account specific needs that can be customised, allowing home owners to accurately calculate the cost with each square foot tailored as per their vision and expectations, be it a villa or an apartment.

Speaking on the company's latest offering, Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO of Brick & Bolt said, "We have streamlined the construction process by allowing plot owners to track the project progress in real time through 3D and viewing all designs and plan recommendations through our app, but our latest announcement is to level up on our promise of offering practical solutions to our customers through tech-enabled tools. The Construction Cost Calculator provides an accurate cost estimation in line with the design and package specifications"

Consolidating the construction costs

By calculating the per square foot costs, which are derived from material specifications, designs and brand choices made by the homeowners for fittings, tiles, etc, along with the labour charges, Brick & Bolt offers a consolidated calculation.

Key parameters involved in the cost of building a property are as follows:

1.Location of the Project - Influences material cost, labour availability, and logistical expenses.

2. Type of Design / Design Specifications- Encompasses architectural style, complexity, and custom design requirements.

3. BOQ (Bill of Quantities) - Detailed breakdown of quantities involved in construction.

4. Package Type - Refers to the set of construction materials used.

5. Labour Cost - Varies with region, demand, and workforce availability.

6. Site Survey / Soil Test Report- Includes topography, ground condition, and soil strength, which impact structural planning.

The Cost Calculator also incorporates a floor-wise calculation and location-specific calculations, keeping in mind the local labour rates, transportation costs, climatic conditions, government regulations, etc., providing homeowners the insights needed to make a well-thought-out decision about how they envision their dream home. It also breaks down construction cost estimates across four unique pricing packages--Basic, Classic, Premium, and Royal. This tool aims to give plot owners and construction partners clarity and confidence about the entire process. Brick & Bolt aims to control quality, offer predictable pricing and scale operations efficiently through its Cost Estimator Calculator. To calculate the cost of building your dream home, office or any other space, click here.

Brick & Bolt was founded in 2018, with the aim to redefine the construction experience for property owners and construct better structures with a focus on quality and sustainability, while addressing long-standing challenges in the system. As the real estate industry is often blamed for arbitrary pricing and opacity in the monetary aspect of building a home, Brick & Bolt aims to address this logjam by utilising up-to-date pricing data to give accurate data for the city where the homeowner is. And the cost calculator is one of the many offerings the company aims to introduce to streamline processes and bring in efficiency by leveraging technology-driven innovations.

About Brick & Bolt

Brick & Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick & Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick & Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick & Bolt provides 6,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick & Bolt caters to over 7,000 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick & Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick & Bolt was founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder - CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

