Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Brick&Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, has announced the launch of ALFAA - Assisted Living for Autistic Adults, a landmark project that combines cutting-edge construction technology with compassionate design. This facility is designed to provide a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment for neurodiverse individuals, setting a new standard in specialized construction.

The construction industry in India continues to face significant challenges, including project delays, cost inefficiencies, and subpar customer experiences, which persist despite regulatory improvements such as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). Brick & Bolt addresses these issues head-on through advanced technology, transparent processes, and customer-centric approaches. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects, the company is redefining construction standards in India by ensuring timely execution, reliability, and an enhanced customer experience, making it a preferred choice for plot owners nationwide.

The company's mission to make high-quality construction accessible has been supported by innovations like customizable floor plans, digital project tracking, and stringent quality checks. These solutions have addressed common industry challenges, making Brick & Bolt a leader in its field.

ALFAA: A Step Towards Purposeful Infrastructure

Located in Doddaballapur, Karnataka, ALFAA spans one acre and boasts a built-up area of 30,000 square feet. The ground-plus-one-floor structure accommodates 40 individuals and features state-of-the-art amenities such as an amphitheater, swimming pool, play area, community hall, skill development center, hostel building, and canteen. This thoughtfully designed space is a testament to Brick&Bolt's commitment to addressing societal challenges through innovative construction solutions.

The launch of ALFAA signifies Brick&Bolt's foray into purpose-driven construction, creating spaces that serve both functionality and community needs. The project reflects the company's belief in using innovation to make a meaningful difference.

Speaking about the initiative, Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder & CEO of Brick&Bolt, shared, "ALFAA is more than just a building--it's a vision brought to life. At Brick&Bolt, we recognize the unique challenges faced by neurodiverse individuals and their families. This project is designed to address those needs with empathy, innovation, and excellence. We are proud to apply our expertise in construction to create a space that empowers residents to live, learn, and grow in a safe and nurturing environment. Our journey has always been about challenging the status quo in construction. With ALFAA, we're taking a step beyond residential projects to showcase how technology and thoughtful design can solve real-world problems. This is just the beginning of what we aim to achieve in creating purposeful infrastructure that uplifts communities."

Pioneering Design for Neurodiverse Needs: A Holistic 4S Approach Centered on Suitability, Safety, Stability, and Sustainability.

1. Suitability

* Sensory-Focused Interiors: Incorporates natural, maintenance-free surfaces, bright tones, and earthy colors to reduce sensory overload and promote calmness.

* Dedicated Sensory Spaces: Includes sensory rooms with specialized toys and outdoor sensory gardens with water features and fragrant plants to help manage sensory inputs effectively.

* Inclusive Accessibility: Wheelchair-friendly ramps and stairs ensure seamless mobility while promoting a safe and inclusive environment.

2. Safety

* Wildlife Deterrent Structures: Ensures a secure environment by preventing intrusion of wildlife.

* Touch Screen Switchboards: Helps prevent electric shocks, enhancing safety for users.

* Monitored Entrances and Exits: Provides added security and controlled access for residents and visitors.

* Adapted Bathrooms: Features like handrails, anti-slip flooring, and soft lighting are designed for comfort and accessibility, catering to sensory sensitivities.

3. Stability

* Functional Design: The emphasis on sensory-friendly spaces and tailored facilities fosters growth, learning, and well-being.

* Adapted structures: Enhances the everyday stability of living spaces by addressing specific sensory and physical needs.

* Focus on Neurodiverse Growth: Designs that facilitate learning and stability in daily routines for neurodiverse individuals.

4. Sustainability

* Eco-Friendly Materials: The use of Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks (CSEB) ensures reduced reliance on artificial cooling and promotes a cooler environment naturally.

* Maintenance-Free: Sustainable alternatives to traditional paints reduce environmental impact and support long-term usability.

* Nature-Infused Design: Incorporates outdoor sensory gardens with natural elements like water features, aligning with eco-friendly and therapeutic goals.

A Culture of Innovation

Since its inception, Brick & Bolt has focused on disrupting traditional construction practices with technological advancements. From transparent project management systems and 470+ quality checks to a 100% money safety guarantee through its ESCROW payment mechanism, the company has consistently delivered reliable and customer-friendly solutions.

With ALFAA, Brick & Bolt is not just building infrastructure--it's shaping the future. The project embodies the company's vision of leveraging technology and thoughtful design to serve communities and solve real-world challenges. As Brick & Bolt continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering impactful, innovative, and reliable construction solutions that redefine the possibilities of modern infrastructure.

About Brick&Bolt

Founded in 2018 by Jayesh and Arpit Rajpurohit, Brick & Bolt has redefined the construction landscape in India with a customer-first approach. The company offers end-to-end construction services, from design to execution, with a focus on transparency, quality, and affordability. "With projects worth over 7,000 units across 10+ cities, Brick & Bolt has established itself as a trusted name in home construction."

