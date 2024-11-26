New Delhi, November 26: The government on Tuesday said it is creating a conducive environment for the semiconductor design community across the country by providing thousands of students direct access to the national chip design infrastructure, and help them design semiconductor chips within five years. ChipIN Centre, one of the largest facilities established at C-DAC, offers an extensive range of semiconductor design workflows and solutions, striving to bring national chip design infrastructure directly to the semiconductor design community.

It is a centralised facility which hosts the most advanced tools for the entire chip design cycle (going up to 5 nm or advanced node). According to the IT Ministry, currently engaged with more than 20,000 students at over 250 academic institutions and entrepreneurs at 45 startup projects, ChipIN Centre aims to provide access of state-of-the-art EDA (electronic design automation) tools to 85,000 students at B.Tech, M.Tech and PhD level to design semiconductor chips within five years. 5G Subscriptions in India Projected To Reach 970 Million, Monthly Data Usage Expected To Reach 66GB by End of 2030.

German multi-national company Siemens has also extended the current usage scope of its EDA tools from 120 colleges to 250+ colleges under Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme and latest powerful Veloce hardware-assisted verification solution from Siemens, to the companies approved under the design-linked scheme (DLI) scheme. Australia Social Media Ban: Google and Meta Urge Country’s Government To Delay Banning Services for Children Under 16, Says Need More Time To Assess Impact.

Veloce from Siemens comprising the following main components – Veloce Strato hardware & OS, Veloce Apps and Veloce Protocol Solutions, has a compute facility of 128 CPU cores and capacity of 640 million gates. “India today presents a significant opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and researchers to be at the forefront of designing and redefining the semiconductor systems, devices and products of the future,” said Ruchir Dixit, Vice President and Country Manager, EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. Siemens is proud to extend its participation in the ‘Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme’ by expanding access of its state-of-the-art EDA technology solutions to 250 educational institutions across India, he noted.

