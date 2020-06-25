New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday approved the acquisition of a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook.

Jaadhu is a newly incorporated company formed in March under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States.

Also Read | This Day That Year: India Defeat West Indies at Lord's to Lift the 1983 Cricket World Cup (Watch Highlights).

Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of RIL. Jio Platforms owns (directly or indirectly) and operates digital applications, and holds controlling investments in certain technology-related entities.

Jio Platforms also holds 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding share capital of Reliance JioInfocomm Limited (RJIL).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | 69 Additional Superintendents of Police Transferred From Their Posts: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

RJIL provides telecommunications services to users across the country.

A detailed order of the CCI will follow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)