New Delhi [India], January 18: SIA-India successfully hosted the 3rd edition of its flagship event, the DefSat Conference and Expo 2025, from January 8th to 10th at the prestigious Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The event, themed "Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations," brought together over 500 delegates from 150+ organizations, including government officials, military leaders, industry professionals, and academics, to explore the role of space technologies in strengthening national security. With participation from 20 nations, DefSat 2025 underscored its significance as a global platform for advancing defense space capabilities.

The event featured 80+ distinguished speakers across 13 thematic sessions and 4 technical briefs, fostering in-depth discussions on critical topics. A MoU was signed with the Data Security Council of India to strengthen satellite communications, promote cybersecurity, foster innovation, and build specialized skills in the Indian space industry. Four comprehensive reports by SIA-India were released, providing cutting-edge insights and policy recommendations.

Backed by eight key government organizations including NSIL, DRDO, MoD, MeitY, the Astronautical Society of India, the Aeronautical Society of India, RIS, and NIAS, the event showcased a remarkable array of technological advancements and innovations from leading companies in the space sector, including Qbit Labs, OrbitAID Aerospace Private Limited, Ananth Technologies, XDLINX Space Labs, Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) - DRDO, Pinaca Technologies, Maitravaruna Technologies Private Limited, ReOrbit, RVBW, Parmatra, Kerala Space Park, Logic Fruit Technologies, Raamtel, Safran, Galaxeye Space, and Dhruva Space.

The IndSpaceX Wargame 3.o: Global Perspectives on Space Security Challenges exercise simulated a contest between two notional spacefaring adversaries vying for dominance at the DefSat 2025.

"Space is evolving into a critical warfighting domain, where swift decision-making and mastery of the OODA loop--Observe, Orient, Decide, Act--determine dominance. Despite international treaties promoting peaceful use, the blurred line between exploration and militarisation underscores its growing role in modern military strategy. Unlike traditional warfare, space conflicts focus on Denial, Access, and Disruption, making comprehensive battlefield management vital for strategic advantage."

- Lt. Gen PJS Pannu PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), PhD, Senior Advisor, SIA-India

SIA-India has released a series of insightful reports, offering significant benefits to stakeholders across the global space and defence sectors. The report on "US-India Export Controls Dialogue: Bridging Innovation" explores policy reforms like ITAR and MTCR liberalizations, paving the way for stronger U.S.-India collaboration in defense and space which were discussed in the ongoing PRISM 1.0 webinar series. While the report on "India - Africa Partnership in the Space Sector: A Strategic Perspective celebrates the India-Africa partnership, highlighting opportunities in satellite technology, Earth observation, and capacity building to address challenges like climate change, food security, and connectivity.

Additionally, the summarized proceedings of the India Space Congress 2024, have been released offering recommendations on policy frameworks, commercial opportunities, and private enterprise authorization. Produced in collaboration with Gateway Consulting the report on "Unlocking India's Space Economy", is a guide for international stakeholders to navigate India's evolving space economy and unlock its commercial potential.

The technical showcases at the conference offered diverse insights into space and defence technologies. Safran's session on Space Situational Awareness emphasized the importance of tracking and mitigating space debris, while Planet's presentation on satellite data illustrated its impact on informed defence decision-making. C2C Advanced Systems highlighted innovations in C4ISR systems, enabling enhanced command, control, and communication in military operations. Ananth Technologies focused on India's indigenous satellite solutions, fostering collaboration between startups and established industry players. Each session brought a unique perspective, contributing to a broader understanding of how technology can transform India's space and defence sectors.

The event featured a line-up of notable speakers and dignitaries including, Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, AVSM, YSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command, Air Vice Marshal Rahul Bhasin, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space), Air HQ, Lt. Gen (Retd) Vinod G Khandare, PVSM, AVSM, SM, Principal Advisor to Ministry of Defence, Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India & CMD Ananth Technologies, Lt Gen (Dr) PJS Pannu PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), PhD, Senior Advisor, SIA-India, AVM Pawan Kumar, Director General, Defence Space Agency, Mr Rajeev K Sharma, DG, BPR&D, Mr. Praveer Ranjan, Special DG, CISF, Lt. Gen Karanbir Brar, AVSM, GOC - Dakshin, Lt General MU Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM, (Retd) National Cyber Security Coordinator, National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC), Mr Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council India, Mr Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India.

"Space innovation demands more than ambition--it requires foresight, collaboration, and sustained investment. SIA-India is proud to announce its intent to partner with the Government of Uttarakhand to bridge policy, R&D, and private investment, creating a sustainable ecosystem for space and defence collaboration."

- Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India

As DefSat 2025 concludes, it stands as a testament to India's commitment to advancing its space and defense sectors through collaboration and innovation. The event successfully brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, fostering meaningful discussions and partnerships that will drive the future of integrated space capabilities. With a clear focus on leveraging technology for multi-domain operations, the insights and strategies shared during this conference will pave the way for a more resilient and self-reliant space ecosystem in India

The DefSat 2025 executive report will be available on the SIA-India website soon. Additionally, the full conference report and the IndSpace Wargame report will be released during the India Space Congress 2025, scheduled to be held from June 25-27 in New Delhi.

About SIA-India

SIA-India, a dynamic, not-for-profit space sector association, is dedicated to advancing sectoral interests, accelerating industry growth, and catalysing innovation through strategic engagements with key governmental and global stakeholders, policymakers, regulatory bodies, and standardisation entities, aiming to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem within the space.

