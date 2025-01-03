VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3: Dr. Kartavya Agravat, a tobacco cessation expert and CEO of Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited, has developed a groundbreaking advancement that promises to help people eradicate tobacco addiction completely. Known as the Quit Smoking Gutkha QSG Kit, this product is designed as a Tobacco Cessation Program with a triple-action formula that helps to eliminate the desire to smoke nicotine or chew tobacco, khaini, gutkha, pan masala, etc.

Mentored by his father, Dr. Bharat Agravat, who has over 27 years of experience and 18+ awards, Dr. Kartavya is dedicated to carrying forward his legacy.

The Quit Smoking Gutkha QSG Kit is unique not only in India but globally. Since tobacco is one of the leading causes of some of the deadliest cancers and resultant deaths, Dr. Kartavya Agravat created this kit to help people quit this harmful and expensive habit. "I think the irony of the entire situation is that people are paying lakhs of rupees over time to literally buy and speed up their deaths," noted Dr. Kartavya.

It is well known in the medical field that gutkha, pan masala, and supari (areca nuts) can lead to conditions such as Leukoplakia and Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF). These conditions are typically characterized by white and gray patches, stiffness of the jaws, restricted mouth opening, mouth ulcers, and other symptoms. Leukoplakia and OSMF are precursors to oral cancer, with 15-25% of OSMF patients ultimately developing oral cancer, while others may suffer from cancers like neck or lung cancer.

To combat this, the Quit Smoking Gutkha QSG Kit Revolutionary Program offers an advanced treatment methodology, along with non-invasive and holistic approaches, to help patients quit tobacco forever without being dependent on a substitute or fearing relapse. Not only is the kit highly affordable, but it is also an easy, Do-It-Yourself kit with clear instructions for use and guaranteed results.

For more information about the Tobacco Cessation Program or to shop online, please visit the QSG Kit Website: https://quitsmokinggutkha.com and for restricted mouth opening due to chewing pan masala, gutkha, supari, visit the OSMF Mouth Opening Kit Website: https://osmfmouthopeningkit.com.

Dr. Kartavya Agravat, a tobacco cessation expert, is the CEO of Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited: https://www.healthcare.agravat.com. Following the footsteps of his eminent dentist father, Dr. Bharat Agravat: https://www.drbharat.agravat.com/, he has taken up the mission to eradicate nicotine smoking and chewing habits, preventing them from turning into cancer. Equipped with advanced healthcare solutions, both father and son are committed to making lives healthier.

