New Delhi [India], December 10: The Empowered Women Group is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated EmpowerHer Awards 2024, an evening dedicated to honoring women who have made remarkable strides in their respective fields. This prestigious event will take place on December 21st, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi, starting at 5:00 PM.

The EmpowerHer Awards are a celebration of courage, resilience, and leadership. These awards recognize the relentless efforts and extraordinary achievements of women who are driving positive change in society, inspiring countless others to follow in their footsteps.

Chief Guest: Dr. Kiran Bedi

The EmpowerHer Awards 2024 is honored to host Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first female officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and a celebrated social activist, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Bedi's illustrious career, marked by path breaking achievements and committed dedication to social causes, resonates deeply with the ethos of the EmpowerHer Awards. Her presence at the event will undoubtedly inspire attendees and elevate the importance of the celebration.

The Awardees of EmpowerHer Awards 2024

This year, the EmpowerHer Awards will honor exceptional women from diverse fields who have made a significant impact through their work. These women are innovators, and leaders, and their stories are a testament to the transformative power of perseverance and dedication. The awardees for 2024 are:

Supriya Badve - Ex Director, Belrise Industries

A distinguished entrepreneur with an M.Sc in Physics, helms Badve Engineering, a company honored with three prestigious JIPM Awards. A recipient of a Rotary award and a strong advocate for women in entrepreneurship, she further showcased her innovative spirit by founding Xaraflowers, a floriculture venture inspired by her love for nature. This initiative was launched following her certification from the Horticulture Training Center in Pune.

Siji Varghese - CEO, Leaders in Lipstick®

Recognized for her exceptional leadership and commitment to empowering women through her platform, Varghese is also a TEDx speaker and a Global Keynote Speaker.

Swati Lakra - Additional DGP, Telangana

A stalwart in law enforcement, Ms. Lakra's work in ensuring safety and justice for women has been groundbreaking.

Deepika Malik - Founder, Aanchal Ki Chhaon NGO, Delhi

Through her NGO, Malik has been a beacon of hope, providing support and shelter to countless women in need.

Dr. Himani Avasthi - Director and HOD, WCTM Gurugram

A visionary in education, Dr. Awasthi has been instrumental in shaping the minds of future leaders through her work in academia.

Poonam Kalra - Popular YouTuber, New Delhi

Kalra has utilized the power of digital platforms to inspire and educate her audience, achieving tremendous popularity in the process.

Capt. Asha Shinde Alagappa - Visionary board member, entrepreneur coach, and dedicated mentor, empowering startups and individuals to achieve growth and success. Her strategic insights and commitment to leadership development have made her a respected figure in the business world.

Hajra Bano - Author and Blogger, Srinagar

Through her writing, Bano has created a space for meaningful conversations about empowerment and personal growth.

Radhika Agrarwal - VP Corporate Relations, GLA University

Agrarwal has played a pivotal role in bridging academia and industry, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Sufiya Sufi - Ultra Distance Runner, Hindustan Zinc Athlete, Brand Ambassador for Under Armour, Keynote Speaker

Sufiya Sufi is an accomplished ultra-distance runner and a proud athlete with Hindustan Zinc and Under Armour. As a brand ambassador and keynote speaker, she inspires others with her passion for endurance sports and her remarkable achievements in pushing the limits of human endurance.

Rachita Sharma - CEO & Co-founder, Girl Power Talk

Rachita Sharma is an amazing leader dedicated to empowering young women through her work at Girl Power Talk. As CEO and Co-founder, she champions gender equality and inspires the next generation of leaders.,

Kanwal Deep Kaur - Women of the Sky, Pilot, Air India

Kanwal Deep Kaur is a pioneering aviator breaking barriers in the aviation industry. As a pilot with Air India, she represents courage and determination, inspiring women to soar to new heights.

An Evening to Celebrate Empowerment

In addition to the awards ceremony, the event will feature a panel discussion where thought leaders and visionaries will come together to discuss topics relevant to women's empowerment and leadership. This engaging dialogue will provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by women in today's world.

The EmpowerHer Awards 2024 is more than an event; it's a movement to celebrate and strengthen the voices of women who are shaping the future. It offers an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations that share the vision of a more equitable and inclusive world.

Event Details

Date: December 21st, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi

Why Attend the EmpowerHer Awards?

The EmpowerHer Awards 2024 is an unmissable event for anyone passionate about supporting women's empowerment and celebrating their achievements. Attendees will witness inspiring stories of courage and determination, hear from leading voices in women's leadership, and have the chance to network with changemakers from various sectors.

Join Us in Celebrating Women's Achievements

The EmpowerHer Awards is a tribute to the remarkable women who continue to inspire, empower, and uplift others through their work. We invite you to be a part of this evening dedicated to celebrating achievements, fostering dialogue, and inspiring future generations.

For more information about the event, or press inquiries, please contact:

Email: vandana@empoweredwomen.group

Phone: +91-9811460761

Let's come together on December 21st, 2024, to honor the incredible achievements of women who are making a difference and inspire a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

