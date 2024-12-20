Waayu plans to onboard over 10,000 restaurants in the next 6 months on its zero commission model

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20: WAAYU, India's pioneering 0% commission food delivery app, is setting a new benchmark in the online food delivery industry by announcing its expansion into 25 cities across the country. Strongly backed by the ONDC, WAAYU delivers an innovative solution that blends quality, convenience, and variety, empowering local restaurants while offering customers affordable, memorable meals.

The expansion marks a strategic move to onboard 10,000 restaurants in 6 months, 25,000 in one year, and an ambitious target of 1 lakh restaurants in three years, while aiming to capture 30% of India's online food delivery market. With the support of ONDC and strong partnerships with platforms like Tata Neu, OLA, Paytm, Pidge and Bajaj Finserv, WAAYU ensures seamless customer experiences, from restaurant discovery to last-mile delivery. WAAYU's partnership with curated restaurants ensures an unparalleled experience for both restaurants and customers. By leveraging technology and its zero-commission ecosystem, the platform not only empowers local businesses but also enhances customer satisfaction by offering quality food at affordable prices from authentic restaurants.

"WAAYU is here to revolutionize food delivery in India," said Mandar Lande, Co-Founder & CEO of WAAYU. "By eliminating commission fees, we're empowering restaurants to maximize their profits and offer customers better value."

"This model not only resolves the pain points caused by the current duopoly in the food delivery space but also empowers restaurants to control their online business, unlocking new employment opportunities in the process while also providing franchise partners the training and support they need" said Anirudha Kotgire, MD & Co-Founder of Waayu.

With its proven model in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, WAAYU continues to scale rapidly, unlocking significant employment opportunities in the food delivery sector and enabling restaurants to regain control of their businesses. Further, WAAYU has partnered with Bizwell, a leading franchise consultancy, to facilitate its national expansion by appointing Franchises in each of these cities, ensuring the restaurant onboarding process is seamless across all 25 cities.

About Waayu:

Waayu is India's first zero-commission food delivery app. With a vision to empower restaurants and make quality food affordable, WAAYU is redefining online food delivery through its unique business model and partnerships.

