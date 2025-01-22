NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 22: Jarsh Safety, an innovative startup in the industrial safety space, made headlines after making a stellar appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4. The company's innovative life-saving safety products for high-risk industries earned offers of investment from all four Sharks. This milestone marks an important step forward towards revolutionising safety standards across manufacturing, mining, construction and other sectors.

Jarsh Safety's mission is simple: to create innovative products that help prevent accidents before they happen. By emphasising preventative safety rather than simply protection, the products aim to mitigate risks, protect workers and ultimately save lives.

The company's flagship products include:

* ActivCooling Helmets: These helmets are the true game changers for workers operating in difficult conditions. Designed to cool workers during long shifts, AC helmets have already proven their worth at Kumbh Mela where thousands of workers rely on them as protection.

* SmartVolt: As an innovative electrical safety solution, SmartVolt aims to prevent electrical accidents in high-risk environments while keeping workers protected when handling electrical equipment.

* WorkLive: A helmet-mounted device designed for industrial workers, enabling real-time visual connectivity between remote locations and a central control or command center. It features AI integration to enhance monitoring, communication, and operational efficiency.

* iSafe Device: An innovative, mountable solution that transforms standard fall protection equipment into a smart safety system. It is specifically designed to tackle two critical safety challenges faced by workers--missing anchor points and undetected falls, particularly in lone worker scenarios.

Every product at Jarsh Safety is developed with one goal in mind: saving lives. Their innovative approach combines prevention with cutting-edge technology, setting a new standard in industrial safety.

Jarsh Safety products are already making a difference in some of the toughest environments. Key clients include Traffic Police in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, who use Jarsh Safety's products to enhance road safety; their AC Helmets have also played an instrumental part in protecting thousands of personnel at large-scale events like Kumbh Mela from hazardous working conditions. A special acknowledgment goes to Arti Singh, SP, DCP HQ, Kanpur who played a pivotal role in initiating the first trials of ActivCooling Helmets in Uttar Pradesh which led to its adoption across the state. The company's success also owes much to the support of K Satya Narayan, ADG, Traffic and Road Safety (UP Traffic Directorate), and Subhash Chandra Dubey, IG, Traffic and Road Safety, whose leadership enabled a full-fledged order for the Kumbh Mela. Their collaboration has been extremely important in showcasing the life-saving potential of Jarsh Safety's innovative solutions.

Kausthub Kaundinya, CEO of Jarsh Safety, said, "Our products aren't just about meeting safety standards--they are about changing the game entirely. By preventing accidents, we are helping workers go home safe every day. Our appearance on Shark Tank has given us the opportunity to scale our efforts and bring our innovations to a much broader audience."

Jarsh Safety has introduced cutting-edge innovation to an industry that has been for over 150 years - industrial safety equipment. While traditional safety products focused on protecting workers after accidents had already happened, Jarsh Safety is changing this paradigm by offering products which prevent accidents altogether - an approach quickly gaining traction within high-risk industries and with the potential to redefine safety norms in them.

Investors and industry leaders have shown great enthusiasm for this industrial safety specialist's unique approach and appearance on Shark Tank. With plans to go public within 5-6 years, they seem poised for greater success as an industrial safety expert.

Jarsh Safety's appearance on Shark Tank not only garnered offers from all four Sharks but also presented new growth opportunities. Backed by experienced investors, Jarsh Safety plans to scale its operations and broaden its product offering while working toward an Initial Public Offering (IPO) within 5-6 years.

Jarsh Safety's mission is to make workplaces safer through innovative life-saving products focused on prevention rather than protection. Their vision for the future is clear: continue innovating to save lives and revolutionise the safety industry.

Jarsh Safety stands out in the industrial safety space thanks to its cutting-edge technology, strong client base, and a clear path for growth!

Jarsh Safety is a growing industrial safety equipment company dedicated to creating IoT-enabled safety tools. The brand designs smart, reliable solutions that help prevent and predict accidents, ensuring a safer and more efficient industrial workspace. In 2017, Jarsh Safety was founded by Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula and Anand Kumar with a vision to improve safety equipment with modern technology. With over 7 patents in smart safety wearables, Jarsh caters to industry needs across segments, including portable ventilation, electrical safety, and connected workers. The company aims to be a global pioneer in preventive and predictive safety, enabling industries to create risk-free environments through proactive technology solutions. At the behest of their innovative products, Jarsh aims to revolutionise workplace safety by providing advanced preventive and predictive tools that foresee and mitigate risks. The firm is committed to protecting lives and enhancing productivity by equipping industries with smart solutions that anticipate dangers and prevent accidents before they occur.

