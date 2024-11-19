Most successful crowdfunded Hollywood TV show The Chosen had its first ever special screening in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: The acclaimed series The Chosen has made a triumphant leap to the big screen with the theatrical screening of the second episode of its fourth season in Mumbai, India.

Created and directed by talented filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, this event was attended by Paras Patel essaying Matthew and Aalok Mehta who plays Barnaby. Indian celebrities like Sanam Puri, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Rashmi Desai, Jessey Lever attended the screening.

Patel who plays the role of Matthew, a disciple of Jesus expressed his happiness and stated, "It's been a surreal experience to see how the show has grown and to take it on globally. We had no money to make it, and now we're launching the show in India, Brazil, and everywhere."

Aalok Mehta, who plays the lighthearted Barnaby, known for bringing comic relief and warmth to the series, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "It is an absolute blessing to be here and just to be a small part of something so big, something that's reaching so many people. I'm just overwhelmed. I never thought it would be received so well globally--anywhere, let alone the fact that it's reaching my mother land, India.

About the Show

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.

With over 250 million viewers, What started as a crowd-funded project has now garnered over 800 million episode views and more than 16 million social media followers.

