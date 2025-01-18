VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 18: NSDC International Ltd. (NSDC International), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is proud to announce its acquisition of a 10% equity stake in Startup Stairs Pvt. Ltd., an initiative of AVPL International promoters. This strategic investment underscores NSDC International's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly among rural startups in emerging sectors such as drones, electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics.

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, stated, "This investment in Startup Stairs signifies our dedication to empowering rural entrepreneurship and driving innovation across India. By nurturing around 1 lakh rural entrepreneurs, we aim to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem where creativity and skills converge to create sustainable solutions. This partnership is not merely about financial support; it is about building a self-reliant India where every entrepreneur has access to the resources and guidance needed to thrive."

"At Startup Stairs, a DPIIT-recognized incubator, we are committed to fostering innovation in futuristic sectors such as drones, EVs, AI, robotics, and AR/VR. With the recent launch of our dedicated portal, Drone Planet, we aim to support drone startups by providing mentorship, networking opportunities, and marketing access. We are also planning to introduce similar platforms for other sectors as part of our vision to transform this initiative into a Unicorn in the coming years." said Mr. Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder and Director of Startup Stairs and AVPL International.

Startup Stairs aims to drive AVPL International's success by incubating drone entrepreneurs and providing them with expertise, resources, and funding in exchange for equity. The proprietary platform, Drone Planet, will facilitate startup hackathons every 3-6 months, allowing participants access to expert mentorship and robust networks. While NSDC International will extend its expertise in skilling and marketing to support youth entrepreneurs, Startup Stairs will focus on providing seed-stage acceleration and expert guidance across market strategies, legal frameworks, finance, and product development.

This partnership aligns with the government's vision of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in India. By addressing the growing demand for reskilling and upskilling in a digital-first business environment, NSDC International and Startup Stairs aim to empower youth, foster innovation, and contribute to India's economic growth. The initiative is expected to create around 1 lakh rural entrepreneurs across the country to address the growing demand for a skilled workforce.

About NSDC and NSDC International

Giving boost to Indian Government Skill India Mission, NSDC, a nodal skill development agency, working under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyze the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since inception, NSDC has trained over three crore people in different sectors through its collaboration with training partners pan India. NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others. NSDC also funds enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. The organization enables private-sector capacity building in skill development by offering concessional loans, other innovative financial products, and strategic partnerships.

NSDC International is a 100% subsidiary company of NSDC that is enabling the Skill India International objectives to make India a global source for quality talent, provide global job opportunities for resident Indians, provide global career mobility for overseas Indians, and create an internationally benchmarked quality skills ecosystem. NSDC International aims to position India as the preferred hub for supply of skilled workforce across the globe. NSDC International plays a pivotal role in creating enabling systems and steering national and international partnerships for overseas employment through specific programs, mapped to global job requirements and benchmarked to international standards. In addition, it also aims to leverage NSDC's existing knowledge base and experiential learning to provide technical services for skill development.

About Startup Stairs Pvt. Ltd.Startup Stairs Pvt. Ltd. is a DPIIT-recognized Incubator and an initiative of AVPL International. With a focus on promoting startups in the fields of drones, EVs, AI, and robotics, the company aims to drive innovation and empower entrepreneurs through mentorship and resources.

