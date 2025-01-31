PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Rajputana Industries Limited (NSE: RAJINDLTD), a renowned name in manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for 9M FY25.

9M FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 403.14 Cr, YoY growth of 85.52%

* PBT of Rs 7.74 Cr, YoY growth of 47.35%

* Net Profit of Rs 6.32 Cr, YoY growth of 61.19%

* EPS of Rs 3.31, YoY growth of 29.30%

Commenting on the performance Shivani Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajputana Industries Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong financial performance in 9M FY25, driven by an 85.52% YoY revenue growth, improved operational efficiencies, and a strategic expansion of our market reach. Our enhanced production capacity to 13,150 MT has further strengthened our ability to cater to rising demand while ensuring a diversified and high-quality product portfolio. The steady improvement in EPS and profitability reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and value creation. Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling our recycling capabilities, expanding our customer base, and capitalizing on new market opportunities to drive long-term success, we continue to showcase robust growth with a significant revenue surge and profitability improvement in 9M FY25. The company's strategic capacity expansion and diversification efforts position it well for sustained market leadership in the non-ferrous metal recycling sector."

Key Business Highlights

