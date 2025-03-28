BusinessWire India

San Francisco (California) [US], March 28: Revyz, the recognized leader in Atlassian cloud data management solutions that has experienced 400%+ year-over-year growth with its existing data protection, configuration and deployment management solutions, today announced a transformative advancement for Jira administrators with the introduction of its comprehensive deployment management suite. This suite of new capabilities is meticulously designed to address the intricate and often cumbersome challenges of managing Jira configurations across diverse environments, including sandbox, development, staging, and production, as well as helping organizations migrate from Data Center to Cloud. By providing a unified and streamlined approach, Revyz empowers organizations to achieve seamless transitions, maintain robust security protocols, and adhere to stringent compliance standards, ultimately accelerating innovation and reducing operational overhead.

The complexities inherent in managing Jira configurations across multiple environments have long been a significant pain point for administrators, often involving manual processes, configuration drift, security vulnerabilities, and time-consuming compliance efforts. Revyz's new deployment management capabilities directly tackle these issues, providing a robust framework that brings much-needed structure and automation to this critical aspect of Jira administration.

"Jira administrators often grapple with the complexities of managing configurations across multiple environments, striving for DevOps best practices and maintaining stringent security and governance without dedicated tools," stated Sanket Parlikar, CTO at Revyz. "Our new deployment management features represent a paradigm shift, providing a structured, secure, and highly automated approach to configuration management. This eliminates manual risks, enforces controls, and dramatically accelerates deployment cycles, freeing teams to focus on innovation without compromising operational integrity or security. Additionally, these capabilities make it significantly easier for organizations to migrate from Data Center to Cloud by providing the tools needed to ensure configuration consistency throughout the transition."

A cornerstone of this significant release is the introduction of granular Role-Based Access Control (RBAC). This is particularly critical for enterprises with strict governance and compliance requirements. RBAC within Revyz enables a clear and auditable separation of duties between developers and deployment personnel, directly addressing a major pain point for Jira administrators seeking to maintain robust security while fostering efficient and agile workflows across their entire software development lifecycle. By ensuring only authorized personnel can deploy changes, Revyz significantly mitigates the risk of unauthorized or erroneous deployments.

Laurens Coppens, Business Unit Manager Axians, commented, "Securely managing deployment configurations across our various environments has historically been a significant hurdle. Revyz's new deployment management capabilities, particularly the role-based access controls, provide the robust governance framework we need to confidently meet compliance requirements while maintaining agility. The clear separation of duties has immediately addressed a key security concern and improved our overall efficiency."

Key Benefits of Revyz's New Deployment Management Suite:

- Enhanced Security and Compliance with RBAC: Define precise roles and permissions, ensuring only authorized individuals can perform deployment actions, reducing risk and providing a clear audit trail.

- Improved Visibility and Control with Deployment Analytics: Gain comprehensive insights into configuration changes across environments with detailed tracking and audit capabilities.

- Reduced Errors with Automated Validation: Proactively check configuration compatibility before deployment, preventing potential errors and minimizing downtime.

- Simplified Configuration Management with Version Control Integration: Maintain a complete history of all configuration changes, enabling easy rollback and simplifying configuration evolution.

- Accelerated Deployment Cycles with Streamlined Workflows: Enable one-click promotion of validated configurations, reducing manual effort and accelerating release cycles.

- Streamlined Migration Capabilities: Efficiently migrate Jira configurations and data from Data Center to Cloud environments with comprehensive tools that ensure consistency and reliability.

Revyz Expands Data Protection and Deployment Management Portfolio with Key Enhancements:

Building on its commitment to Atlassian data management, Revyz is also announcing significant expansions to its data protection offerings.

Greater Control with Bring-Your-Own-Storage Infrastructure:

New backup applications for Jira and Confluence Cloud allow customers to leverage their existing AWS S3 and Microsoft Azure Blob storage, providing enhanced control over data storage strategies.

Comprehensive Protection with Third-Party App Support:

Revyz extends its backup capabilities to popular third-party apps like Adaptavist's ScriptRunner, X-Ray, and Appfire's JMWE & JSU, ensuring holistic protection of the entire Atlassian ecosystem.

Laurens Coppens added, "The third-party app support from Revyz is a game-changer for us. Our reliance on third party apps such as Script Runner necessitates robust backup capabilities, and Revyz now provides the complete protection we need across our entire Atlassian environment, significantly simplifying our compliance efforts."

Deeper Insights with Enhanced Analytics:

Advanced analytics for Confluence, including data destruction analytics, provide administrators with valuable insights into knowledge base usage and potential data loss risks.

Future-Proofing with Atlassian App Editions Support:

Revyz will support Atlassian's upcoming App Editions, offering tiered pricing and differentiated deployment capabilities for organizations of all sizes.

"App Editions represents a strategic evolution in the Atlassian Marketplace ecosystem," said Chris Hemphill, Head of Marketplace Partnerships at Atlassian. "By enabling partners like Revyz to offer tiered pricing models and feature sets tailored to specific customer segments, we're addressing a critical market need. Small teams can now access essential functionality at an appropriate price point, while enterprise customers gain the comprehensive capabilities they require. For ISVs like Revyz, this creates significant new revenue opportunities by expanding their addressable market and allowing more precise alignment with customer value perception, ultimately driving stronger business growth across the Atlassian ecosystem."

Availability:

These new deployment management and data protection capabilities are available immediately on the Atlassian Marketplace. Experience the power of streamlined Jira deployment and enhanced data protection - start your 30-day free trial today.

