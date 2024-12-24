New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), India's largest government-owned steel producer, has been conferred with eight national awards by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), the Ministry of Steel stated in a release on Tuesday.

These PRSI National Awards 2024 were given away at the 46th All India Public Relations Conference held at Raipur during December 20-22, 2024.

SAIL was recognized in various categories viz. E-Newsletter for SAIL Track, Corporate Film (English), Best Communication Campaigns (Internal Publics) for SAIL Gaurav Diwas celebration, House Journal (English) for SAIL News, Best PR Programme for Promoting Science & Technology for steel plant technologies, Best Use of Social Media in a Corporate Campaign for promoting green steel, Corporate Website, as well as Annual Report.

Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, SAIL lauded the recognition and said, "These awards underscore the various efforts of our communication initiatives in enhancing SAIL's image and outreach. SAIL has always given due emphasis on effective communication, which plays a crucial role in shaping the company's image and forging better stakeholder relationships. This recognition is a testimony to SAIL's dedication to excellence in communication. All employees of SAIL have appreciated this achievement. As we move forward, we will continue to innovate and uphold the highest standards in all our communication endeavors."

The Government of India owns about 65 per cent of SAIL's equity and retains voting control of the Company. However, SAIL, by virtue of its 'Maharatna' status, enjoys significant operational and financial autonomy.

Since its inception, SAIL has been instrumental in laying a sound infrastructure for the industrial development of the country. Besides, it has immensely contributed to the development of technical and managerial expertise. It has triggered the secondary and tertiary waves of economic growth by continuously providing the inputs for the consuming industry. (ANI)

