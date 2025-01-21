PNN

Singapore, January 21: Viberse is a social app that connects users through moments in daily life. With features like Echo and Tango, Viberse transforms everyday stories into authentic connections, helping users break the ice and bond genuinely and playfully. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Most social media users are tired of random DMs, awkward intros, or shallow connections. Viberse offers a refreshing way to socialize by focusing on shared moments instead of superficial profiles. Its Echo feature enables users to engage with resonated posts, while Tango adds a playful twist to connecting through shared stories. Befriending new people worldwide has never been simpler--or more fun.

"On Viberse, users connect through their stories, not profiles. It's about befriending people through sharing glimpses of their everyday lives," said the Viberse Team. "We believe genuine connections are built on genuine moments when people feel inspired to share their lives."

Build Connections with Echo

Viberse's signature feature, Echo, enables users to engage meaningfully with shared moments.

Using Echo is simple: enter a term that best matches your photo or video--there is no need for lengthy descriptions. Others can respond by tapping Echo to create posts that reuse the same term, adding their unique photos or videos.

Echo preserves the spirit of the original post, inspiring a chain of shared stories that naturally bring people closer together.

Meet New Friends with Tango

Viberse's Tango adds a fun, interactive twist to making connections. At its core is Bingo Tango, a reimagined version of bingo that opens chatrooms for people through shared moments.

On a 9-square grid, users take turns posting on the same topics. Completing six posts across three matching topics unlocks private messaging, fostering more profound connections.

Tango is a playful and engaging way to meet new people and build authentic bonds.

Viberse: A New Day, a New Friend

Viberse turns life's little moments into meaningful connections. Share your photos or videos, see others echo them with their own, and spark new conversations that bring people closer daily.

Join the Viberse community today. For more information, visit: https://viberse.com, follow @viberse_app on Instagram and X, or @ViberseApp on Facebook.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is on a mission to create a platform for easily exploring daily moments, sharing stories, and connecting meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a playful and authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

