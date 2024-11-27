VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: The 43rd India International Trade Fair, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, has become a vibrant showcase of entrepreneurial talent, particularly highlighting the achievements of women entrepreneurs through the Rajmani Jan Kalyan Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan.

The Jan Kalyan Yojana under the supervision of Rajmani stands out as a pivotal initiative aimed at empowering grassroots entrepreneurs, particularly women and marginalised communities. The program has been instrumental in providing crucial support mechanisms, including skill development, financial assistance, and market access to small-scale entrepreneurs who might otherwise struggle to establish their businesses.

The Delhi Pavilion, meticulously curated by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), has emerged as a focal point of innovation and creativity. Notable political figures, including former MSME Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Delhi's Ex-Mayor of South Delhi Sunita Kangra, have visited the Delhi Pavilion, inaugurating Ritu Art Work stall and offering support and recognition to local entrepreneurs participating in the Rajmani Jan Kalyan Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan.

The initiative has effectively bridged the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern market demands. By providing a structured platform for entrepreneurs, the Yojana has enabled numerous small-scale producers to transform their local skills into viable economic opportunities, contributing to rural and semi-urban economic development.

The exhibition, running from November 14th to 27th, features stalls from 11 districts, providing a platform for Self Help Groups, Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) beneficiaries, and women entrepreneurs to display their innovative products developed under the Rajmani Jan Kalyan Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan.

A standout attraction of the pavilion is a unique artwork depicting Lord Jagannath, crafted entirely from paddy and created by Ritu Art Work. This piece has captured significant attention, particularly among younger visitors, generating considerable enthusiasm and interest.

The diverse range of products on display includes an impressive array of locally crafted items. Entrepreneurs have showcased an eclectic mix of traditional and modern crafts, including Sabai Grass products, Applique Design Home Decor, Terra Cotta Jewellery, handmade soaps, and local idols made from a combination of moong dal, rice, and paddy.

Entrepreneurs like Dr. Mallika Mishra, Ritu Clip n Bows, and Delhi Mushroom Hub have brought these innovative products to the forefront. The pavilion represents more than just a trade exhibition; it symbolises local communities' entrepreneurial spirit and economic empowerment, particularly women-led enterprises supported by the Rajmani Jan Kalyan Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan.

The trade fair is a critical platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to network, showcase their products, and gain visibility in a competitive market landscape.

