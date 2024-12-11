Bijapur, December 11: A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, said officials. According to Bijapur police, a search operation was launched in the area following the exchange of fire Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said that two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the area. Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Kill BJP Worker in Bijapur on Suspicion of Being Police Informer; 5th Civilian Murder in One Week.

"Two DRG jawans injured in IED blast and one naxal killed in exchange of fire in Bijapur. Search operation underway," SP Jitendra Yadav said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)