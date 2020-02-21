Congress Glorifies Terrorists, Insults Patriots, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Slamming Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Congress always "glorifies terrorists and insults patriots"."Congress always glorifies terrorists and insults patriots. But if such statement comes from a Chief Minister, it's an insult to Army, patriots and country," said Chouhan while speaking to ANI over Nath's comment on surgical strike. Earlier on February 20, Kamal Nath said that when Indira Gandhi's government was there, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered (in the 1971 war when Bangladesh was created)."Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (They won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. which surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)