Coronavirus Outbreak: Congress MLAs in Goa to Donate 30% Salary to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Panaji, April 9: A day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, that all state BJP MLAs had announced donation of 30 per cent of their annual salary towards COVID relief funds, the Congress in Goa on Thursday followed the suit.

"In response to the decision by @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji, for next one year 30% salaries of all @INCGoa AMLAs would go to Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the fight against #COVID19. #DefeatCorona," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted on Thursday. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 5734 With 540 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 166.

In response to the decision by @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji, for next one year 30% salaries of all @INCGoa MLAs would go to Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the fight against #COVID19. #DefeatCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @luizinhofaleiro @ReginaldoGoa @girishgoa — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) April 9, 2020

The state Congress has five MLAs in the 40 member state legislative assembly.