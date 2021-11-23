Iconic British horror label Hammer Films has joined hands with UK's Network Distributing to form Hammer Studios Limited. According to Variety, the new company will manage and control Hammer's interests in its vast library of content such as 'The Woman in Black' (2012), 'Let Me In' (2010), 'Dracula' (1958), 'The Abominable Snowman' (1957) and 'The Quatermass Experiment' (1953). Halloween 2021: From Malignant to Saint Maud, Best Horror Films of 2021 Available in India on OTT (and Where to Watch Them Online).

Hammer Studios will invest substantially both in restoration and new production development from both its owned and newly created IP. Network's managing director Tim Beddows said. "This partnership is a really exciting opportunity to merge Hammer's amazing library with Network's infrastructure.Whilst we work our way through restoring its entire back catalogue for future generations' enjoyment, we're equally excited about the development of new productions from the Hammer canon."

Sharing his excitement for the new partnership, Hammer's CEO Simon Oakes added, "This new partnership will, for the first time, professionalize the restoration and creation of elements that are essential for distribution of the Hammer library across all media. At the same time we will, with Network, be able to build on the legacy of Britain's most iconic film brand, one that started in 1934 and is alive and kicking in 2021." Oakes, Beddows and Network's financial director Jonathan Lack will head the new company, according to Variety.

