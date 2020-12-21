Tokyo, Dec 21: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Aomori prefecture on Monday, but authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 2.23 a.m., with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.7 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake logged 5 lower in some parts of Iwate prefecture and 4 in Aomori prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. There were no immediate details on damages or injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).