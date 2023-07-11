Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming 'OMG 2' on Tuesday unveiled the official teaser of the drama film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared the teaser which he captioned, "Rakh vishwas #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

In the teaser, Pankaj could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy.

Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Tiger Shroff commented, "Guru Jii."

"Har Har Mahadev," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Goosebumps. What a fantastic teaser."

'OMG 2' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming action film 'Gadar 2'.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Pankaj, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Fukrey 3'. (ANI)

